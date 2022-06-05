Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ₹15 cr. to be spent on tourism infrastructure at Godavari ghats

MP Margani Bharat and East Godavari Collector K. Madhavi Latha launching the ‘Mission Godavari’ at the Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavi Latha has said that ₹15 crore would be spent on the development of the Gowthami and the Saraswathi ghats in Rajamahendravaram. The State government has recently released ₹125 crore for the development and beautification of the city. 

“A sum of ₹10 crore will be spent on beautification and development of tourism infrastructure at the Gowthami ghat, while ₹5 crore will be spent on the works to be undertaken at the Saraswathi ghat,” said Ms. Madhavi Latha. 

Logo unveiled

MP Margani Bharat, the Collector and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar, unveiled a logo on the ‘Mission Godavari’ during the celebrations of the World Environment Day on Sunday. The mission aims at keeping the river clean. 

A skimmer machine was also deployed to keep the river clean in all the ghats. The district authorities and municipal officials appealed to the public to cooperate to keep the river clean.


