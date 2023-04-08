ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 14 villages attached to Peddapuram police division in Kakinada district

April 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Fourteen villages have been attached to Samarlakota police station in the Peddapuram police division from Kakinada division in Kakinada district as part of changes in the district police administration.

According to an official release issued by Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu, the 10 villages added to Peddapuram division from Timmapuram police limits are Acchampeta, Gonchala, Panasapadu, Navara, Pavara, Unduru, P. Vemavaram, Koppavaram, Valluru and Sitarampuram. 

The other four villages are Madhavapatnam, V.K. Rayapuram, Boyinapudi and Mamilladoddi villages under the Indrapalem police limits.

