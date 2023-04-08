HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: 14 villages attached to Peddapuram police division in Kakinada district

April 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Fourteen villages have been attached to Samarlakota police station in the Peddapuram police division from Kakinada division in Kakinada district as part of changes in the district police administration.

According to an official release issued by Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu, the 10 villages added to Peddapuram division from Timmapuram police limits are Acchampeta, Gonchala, Panasapadu, Navara, Pavara, Unduru, P. Vemavaram, Koppavaram, Valluru and Sitarampuram. 

The other four villages are Madhavapatnam, V.K. Rayapuram, Boyinapudi and Mamilladoddi villages under the Indrapalem police limits.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.