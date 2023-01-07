ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 14 kg ganja seized from YSRCP MPTC’s father

January 07, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

70-year-old Somaiah was found in possession of the contraband, say the police who raided his house at Motupalli village in Prakasam district on Saturday

Sambasiva Rao M.

Bapatla police seized about 14 kg ganja from 70-year-old K. Somaiah, father of an MPTC of the YSRC Party, at Motupalli village in Chinaganjam mandal, on January 7 (Saturday). 

Bapatla Circle Inspector G. Venugopal Reddy said that they have first nabbed Venkateswarlu of Cheruvu Jammulapalem village who was selling Ganja in small packets.

After enquiring him, the police raided the house of K. Somaiah of Motupalli, where they recovered around 14 Kgs of Ganja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police are investigating the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US