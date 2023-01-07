Andhra Pradesh: 14 kg ganja seized from YSRCP MPTC’s father

January 07, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

Bapatla police seized about 14 kg ganja from 70-year-old K. Somaiah, father of an MPTC of the YSRC Party, at Motupalli village in Chinaganjam mandal, on January 7 (Saturday).

Bapatla Circle Inspector G. Venugopal Reddy said that they have first nabbed Venkateswarlu of Cheruvu Jammulapalem village who was selling Ganja in small packets.

After enquiring him, the police raided the house of K. Somaiah of Motupalli, where they recovered around 14 Kgs of Ganja.

The police are investigating the case.