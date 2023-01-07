HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: 14 kg ganja seized from YSRCP MPTC’s father

70-year-old Somaiah was found in possession of the contraband, say the police who raided his house at Motupalli village in Prakasam district on Saturday

January 07, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Bapatla police seized about 14 kg ganja from 70-year-old K. Somaiah, father of an MPTC of the YSRC Party, at Motupalli village in Chinaganjam mandal, on January 7 (Saturday). 

Bapatla Circle Inspector G. Venugopal Reddy said that they have first nabbed Venkateswarlu of Cheruvu Jammulapalem village who was selling Ganja in small packets.

After enquiring him, the police raided the house of K. Somaiah of Motupalli, where they recovered around 14 Kgs of Ganja.

The police are investigating the case.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.