Andhra Pradesh: 13-member inter-State extortion gang busted

Gun, ammunition, ₹6.5 lakh in cash and three vehicles seized

The district police on Sunday busted a 13-member extortion gang led by Hyderabad-based Sunkara Prasad Naidu and confiscated a country-made 9 mm pistol along with 16 rounds of bullets, an SUV, a sedan car, a two-wheeler and Rs.6.50 lakh cash from them on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli at a press conference here said that Sunkara Prasad Naidu, 50, a known criminal, kidnapped Konanki Venkatesh of G.Kottala village in Guntakal Mandal on July 20 and demanded Rs.1 crore from his family members for his release. The police, however, managed to nab all the kidnappers from a hillock near Dhone in Nandyal district and set Venkatesh free on Sunday.

Venkatesh’s son informed the police about the kidnap and the kidnappers were told that Venkatesh’s son would give money to the kidnappers at his house. When some of the kidnappers came to his house, the police tracked the remaining gang also. “This was the second incident of extortion committed by the gang at gun-point in the past one month,” said Mr. Fakkeerappa.

The gang had collected Rs.24 lakh from a Godman Mutyala Gangappa Swamiji in the district after kidnapping him in a similar way but the incident went unreported as none informed the police, the SP added.

“We appeal to the public to come forward and inform the police about any such incident which might have happened to them so that the police could nab the culprits or come to know about the enormity of this gang’s crimes if they had resorted to similar ones elsewhere,” Mr. Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said.

Guntakal Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Narasingappa and Guntakal Rural Circle Inspector Lakshman executed the entire operation with the help of police personnel and technology. The others arrested are: Tammineni Mohan Naidu, 35, Illandula Ranjith, 24, Saiba Bhaskar, 39, K. Vijay Bhaskar Babu, 48, Kumkuma Madhu, Ramanayya, 47, Bonal Venkatesh, Puli Ramanjaneyulu, Pasunuri Anil Kumar, 28, Prem Kamal, 25, Pappu Singh, 38, and Chukka Venkatesh, 29.

Believed to be a former active member of the PDSU, Sunakara Prasada Naidu had spent several years in Cherlopalli Jail and was rehabilitated for his good conduct in 2015, by facilitating the setting up of a tea kiosk in Cherlopalli. The others arrested on Sunday from his gang were either his mates in the jail or became friends at tea shop. He has 11 cases registered in Andhra Pradesh against him and two of them were for murder.

“A YouTube Channel had broadcast an interview long ago in which Sunkara Prasad claims he had committed 33 murders, which is false, and the media organisation must remove that as his claims were false,” the SP said and threatened to take legal action against it if it failed to do so.