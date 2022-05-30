Andhra Pradesh: 13 held in Chittoor for IPL cricket betting, ₹5 lakh seized

Frenzy of punters attracts police on night vigil

Frenzy of punters attracts police on night vigil

The Chittoor Urban police on Sunday night arrested 13 persons and seized ₹5 lakh from them while they were allegedly involved in cricket betting during the the IPL match, at an isolated locality at Iruvaram on the outskirts of Chittoor.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that one Madhan Kumar of Mittur locality in the corporation was allegedly organising betting ever since the IPL series commenced from March this year.

During the last two months, he had reportedly organised betting, involving several clients, at various localities in and around Chittoor. He would take a 10% commission from both the winners and losers.

On Sunday night, Madhan was organising the betting on the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. In a frenzied mood, the punters were shouting at the location. This attracted the attention of the police personnel on night vigil. A special party was formed and it rushed to the spot, and arrested 13 of them, in the age group of 25-40, including the organisers. A search party was formed to arrest the elusive persons.

A case was registered and further investigation is on.