Andhra Pradesh: ₹12,257 crore annual credit plan unveiled for East Godavari

District Collector directs bankers to achieve crop loan target in kharif season

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Friday unveiled the annual credit plan for the district with an outlay of ₹12,257 crore in the present fiscal to give a fillip to primary and industrial sectors.

Addressing the bankers in a review meeting, Ms. Madhavilatha has directed them to achieve the target of ₹2,836 crore of crop loans in the kharif 2022 season.

It has been proposed to provide crop loans to the tune of ₹1,971 crore in the rabi season. The annual credit plan has proposed to disburse ₹1,950 crore of loans to encourage small and medium industries. NABARD District Manager M. Somu Naidu, District Lead Bank Manager S. Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.