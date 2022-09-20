Andhra Pradesh: 11% tenant farmers in West Godavari district have received crop loans, says Collector

‘A target has been set to disburse crop loans worth ₹281.48 crore to 21,225 tenant farmers’

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Tuesday said that the banks had disbursed crop loans to 11% of the total tenant farmers holding Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) in the district by mid-September.

In West Godavari district, 21,225 tenant farmers have CCRCs, which is an eligibility criterion for getting crop loans from banks.

In a District-Level Review Committee on bank loans, Ms. Prasanthi asked the banks to ensure that crop loans were disbursed to all eligible tenant farmers.

“A target has been set to disburse crop loans worth ₹281.48 crore to 21,225 tenant farmers who have CCRCs for the 2022-23 financial year. By mid-September, crop loans worth ₹29.64 crores (10.53%) have been disbursed to 2,334 tenant farmers,” said Ms. Prasanthi.

Meanwhile, the banks have been instructed to allow Self Help Groups (SHG) to withdraw their savings to speed up the construction of houses. “Many complaints have been received that banks are imposing restrictions on the SHGs on withdrawal of their savings,” said the Collector.

The Collector also released the Annual Report-2022 of Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assistant General Manager R.K. Hanuma Kumari, Union Bank of India Deputy General Manager and District Lead Bank Manager M. Seetarama Rao and other bankers were present on the occasion.