Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 11 more temples may offer chemical-free prasadam soon

At present, the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala is using chemical-free ingredients to prepare naivedyams and prasadam. | Photo Credit: File photo
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 03, 2022 20:05 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:06 IST

The provision of chemical-free naivedyams, prasadam and anna danam, which is available at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, may be extended to eleven more temples in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana and Minister for Agriculture and Co-operation, Agri Marketing and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy have agreed to the proposal.

The officials of the departments concerned including Principal Secretary (Endowments) Anil Kumar Singhal, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Vice-Chairman T. Vijay Kumar, CEO B. Ramarao, MARKFED Managing Director Pradyumna and Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal discussed the proposal with the Ministers at the Secretariat on August 2.

