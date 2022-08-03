Andhra Pradesh: 11 more temples may offer chemical-free prasadam soon

At present, the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala is using chemical-free ingredients to prepare naivedyams and prasadam. | Photo Credit: File photo

August 03, 2022

Endowments and Agriculture Ministers agree to the proposal

The provision of chemical-free naivedyams, prasadam and anna danam, which is available at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, may be extended to eleven more temples in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana and Minister for Agriculture and Co-operation, Agri Marketing and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy have agreed to the proposal.

The officials of the departments concerned including Principal Secretary (Endowments) Anil Kumar Singhal, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Vice-Chairman T. Vijay Kumar, CEO B. Ramarao, MARKFED Managing Director Pradyumna and Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal discussed the proposal with the Ministers at the Secretariat on August 2.

The Ministers asked the officials to finalise the arrangements required to implement the scheme at the earliest and initiate the supplies this year.

The TRythu Sadhikara Samstha provides organic produces to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the preparation of chemical-free naivedyams and prasadam.

The programme has been proposed to cover the temples at Simhachalam, Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Indrakeeladri, Penuganchiprolu, Srikalahasthi, Kanipakam, Srisailam, Kanakamahalakshmi, Mahanandi and Kasapuram.

The temples need 13 produces grown by natural farming methods including more than 15.89 lakh kg rice, 2.19 lakh kg red gram, 0.3 lakh kg black gram per annum.