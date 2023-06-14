Andhra Pradesh: 11 injured after KSRTC bus overturns in Sri Satya Sai district

June 14, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DISTRICT)

Eleven passengers of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus were injured when the vehicle hit the median and overturned on the National Highway 44 near Somindepalle of Sri Satya Sai District on Wednesday.

According to the area police, the bus was heading to Bengaluru from Srisailam when it hit the divider at high speed. A police official said that all the injured were rushed to the government hospital at Penugonda. Three of the injured received fractures and were shifted to Bengaluru. Several of the injured were from Bengaluru. The police registered a case and are investigating.

