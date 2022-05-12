Andhra Pradesh: 11 arrested, red sanders logs worth ₹7 crore seized

Four among the accused belong to Tamil Nadu

The red sanders logs seized by the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Taskforce in Tirupati on Thursday.

Red sanders logs with an estimated market value of ₹7 crore were seized and 11 persons arrested in a series of offensives launched by the Tirupati Urban police and the taskforce on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Puttur Rural police intercepted a speeding car that was followed by a mini truck at the SV Puram toll plaza on the Chennai highway. The police arrested five persons and seized 191 red sanders logs concealed in the vehicle. The market value of the precious logs was estimated to be ₹4 crore.

Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy told the media that that the accused, identified as Karuppayya Senthil Kumar (42), Devan Nagaraju (44), Vaidhyalingam Sarangapani (64), K. Nazeer Basha (54) and Nanni Muthuraman (50), hailed from various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Taskforce seized 127 logs worth ₹3 crore and arrested six people in different operations.

Karimulla (55), A. Syed (36), N. Ravikumar (25), N. Chiranjeevi (22), Sarvesan (33) and D. Muthu (34) were arrested from three different locations in Satyavedu, Chittoor East division and Bhakarapet. Superintendent of Police (Taskforce) Meda Sundar Rao said 54 logs hidden in a mango orchard in Satyavedu were recovered, while twelve logs were seized at Nelavoy in Chittoor East and 61 logs were confiscated at Jangamalakonda in Bhakarapet forest.