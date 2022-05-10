Andhra Pradesh: 1,000 years of Raja Raja Narendra’s coronation to be observed

Nannaya University seeks support from Ministry of Culture for the celebrations in August

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao on Tuesday said that the university was preparing to celebrate the thousand years of Raja Raja Narendra’s coronation on the university campus in August.

According to available literature, Raja Raja Narendra (1019-1061) of the Eastern Chalukya dynasty ruled Rajamahendravaram in 1022 and is credited with building the city on the banks of the Godavari during his reign.

“We are submitting a proposal to the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the millennium of the coronation of Raja Raja Narendra and his contribution to the building of Rajamahendravaram city as well as to Telugu literature, in August,” said Prof. Jagannadha Rao.

Literary experts, academicians and civil society representatives of Andhra Pradesh would be welcomed to share their suggestions on events and activities of the celebrations. University Officer on Special Duty Prof. S. Teki, K.V.N.D. Vara Prasad, T. Vasu and other teaching staff discussed the proposal.