Andhra Pradesh: 100-bed dengue ward opened at Kakinada GGH

Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla on Wednesday said that a 100-bed ward had been set up to treat the patients suffering from dengue and viral fevers at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada.

Ms. Krithika said that a special team of doctors had been deployed to treat the patients in the special ward. She instructed the health officials to create awareness on water- borne diseases.


