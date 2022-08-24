Andhra Pradesh: 100-bed dengue ward opened at Kakinada GGH
Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla on Wednesday said that a 100-bed ward had been set up to treat the patients suffering from dengue and viral fevers at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada.
Ms. Krithika said that a special team of doctors had been deployed to treat the patients in the special ward. She instructed the health officials to create awareness on water- borne diseases.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.