Andhra Pradesh: 10-month-old baby girl given for adoption to Tamil Naidu couple in Eluru

April 26, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ELURU

Tamil Naidu-based couple have adopted a 10-month-old baby girl through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), in Eluru city on Wednesday.

Eluru District Collector and Adoption Officer V. Prasanna Venkatesh has handed over the baby Vennela to the couple N. Raja and Gayatri of Kumbhakonam district in Tamil Nadu here at the Collectorate.

In 2019, the couple had applied for the adoption of a baby girl through the CARA.

On Wednesday, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh said that .Vennela has been given adoption from Eluru Sishu Gruha. The Collector has appealed to the childless couple to seek the adoption of the children only through the CARA.

Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh has also appealed to the couples to provide better education to the adopted children.

Women and Child Welfare Officer K. Padmavathi, District Child Protection Officer Surya Chakraveni and other officials were present.