Andhra Pradesh: 10 KGBV students of Singanamala fall ill, second time in a month

December 25, 2022 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - ANANTAPUR

For the second time in a month, students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya(KGBV) at Singanamala were taken ill after they had their dinner on Friday night.

Regional Joint Director Education M. Venkata Krishna Reddy told The Hindu that 10 students complained of stomach pain after having dinner and were immediately shifted to Singanamala Government Hospital.

Later in the night, another 15 students came to the hospital along with their parents to get themselves tested and were sent home in the morning, he observed.

As a precaution, seven students were brought to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur and all of them recovered by morning and went back home, Mr. Krishna Reddy said.

“We have filed a complaint with the police regarding the earlier incident in which a dead lizard was said to have been found in sambar. Ten out of 263 students were affected. We have asked the police to probe deep into the incident as this was the second time such an incident was taking place,” the RJD added.

