Andhra Pradesh: ₹1 crore sanctioned for panchayats in Chittoor that unanimously elected Sarpanches

January 21, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The second tranche of funds amounting to ₹1 crore has been sanctioned to 18 panchayats in Chittoor that unanimously elected their Sarpanches, said District Panchayat Officer Lakshmi.

Speaking to the media here, the official said previously the Andhra Pradesh government had given ₹135 crore to the Sarpanches who were unanimously selected in the 2021 elections.

In the second tranche, the government released ₹8 crore out of which Chittoor received ₹ crore that include ₹15 lakh for Bangurapalayam village, ₹5 lakh each for Thimmaji Palli Mogili and Venkatagiri villages in Bangurapalayam mandal, and ₹5 lakh each for Aggichenupalli, Santabayalu, TKM Puram, Yanamalamanda villages in Vedurukuppam mandal, and Madhavaram, Eguva Tadakara, Diguva Magam, Eichaneri, Mainam Gundlapalli, Thodatara in Thavanampalle mandal.

