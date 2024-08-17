ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra police recover 390 stolen mobile phones, hand them over to owners

Published - August 17, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The IT Core Team and the Central Crime Station (CCS) of the State police recovered around 390 stolen or lost mobile phones worth about ₹45 lakh.

During a programme here on Saturday, Krishna Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao, and CCS Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash handed over the phones to their owners.

“Special teams have been formed to trace the location of the mobile phones missing in Gudivada, Penamaluru and Machilipatnam areas of the district,” said Mr. Gangadhar Rao.

He requested the public to use Missing Mobile Tracking System (MMTS) and send send the details of the lost phone to 9490617573 to help the police trace the phone.

Mr. Subhash said those who find lost mobile phones should not use or sell them to others as it might land both of them (buyer and the seller) in trouble.

Mr. Gangadhar Rao lauded the CCS and the IT Core Team personnel for their efforts in recovering the mobile phones.

