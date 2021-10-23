Andhra Police Officers’ Association condemns Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on State Police

Asks TDP leaders to participate in Police Martyrs' Commemoration observation

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) condemned the comments of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Leader of the Opposition, N. Chandrababu Naidu on Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang and other police officers.

The APPOA members, at a press conference held in Vijayawada on Saturday, said it was unfortunate that police officers were insulted and humiliated during the Police Martyrs' Commemoration week, which was a sombre occasion to pay homage to the police martyrs.

Thousands of police personnel laid down their lives in countering CPI-ML Maoist attacks, guarding the VIPs, fighting COVID-19 and fighting anti-social elements, smugglers and criminals, in the last few years, said APPOA State president Janakula Srinivas Rao.

Instead of recalling the sacrifices made by police martyrs on Police Martyrs Commemoration Day (October 21), the TDP leaders made objectionable comments on the DGP, said association’s honorary president N. Chandrashekar and advisor Y. Sri Hari.

APPOA Vijayawada unit president M. Somaiah criticised the Opposition party cadres for attacking police officer, G. Sakru Naik, who was on spotter duty, at the TDP State office, and appealed to the Opposition party leaders to participate in Police Martyrs' Commemoration Week, who sacrificed their lives for the maintenance of law and order.

Association general secretary Md. Mastan Vali demanded that Mr. Naidu and other leaders should tender an unconditional apology to the police officers and appealed to the Opposition party leaders not to target the duty-bound police force.