Andhra Paper Mill workers join YSRCP in Rajamahendravaram

Their grievances will be brought to the notice of CM, says MP

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 09, 2022 19:34 IST

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Friday promised support to the workers of Andhra Paper Limited (APL)‘s Rajamahendravarm unit in East Godavari district in resolving their grievances.

On Friday, the APL workers led by the Workers’ Union general secretary Praveen Chowdary joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Mr. Bharat, former City MLA Rowthu Suryaprakasa Rao, and City Trade Union president Sappa Adinarayana. 

“The grievances of the workers will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to find timely solutions and to ensure the welfare of the workers,” said Mr. Bharat. 

Mr. Praveen Chowdary said that the TDP had failed to ensure the welfare of the workers over the past few years.

