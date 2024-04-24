ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Paper Limited declares lockout of Rajamahendravaram unit due to workers’ protest

April 24, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Around 2,800 workers have been protesting since April 2, demanding that the management sign the new wage policy agreement and elections be held for recognised workers’ unions

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The Andhra Paper Limited (APL) management on April 24 (Wednesday) declared a ‘lockout’ of its Rajamahendravaram unit, citing the impact of the ongoing strike by the workers since April 2. 

According to an official letter issued by APL Executive Director Mukesh Jain, the workers have been protesting over their demands, resulting in disruption in the operation and production in the mill. A copy of the letter is available with The Hindu

“As many as 11 trade and workers’ unions led by A.P. Paper Mill Karmika Sangam are involved in the strike,” said Mr. Mukesh Jain.

The APL management has informed East Godavari Collector K. Madhavi Latha about the lockout that came into effect from April 24. 

As many as 2,800 workers have been protesting, demanding that the management sign the new wage policy agreement and that elections be held for the recognised workers’ unions. Around 800 permanent workers, 1,200 temporary workers and 800 daily wagers will be affected by the lockout.

Condemning the lockout decision, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State general secretary G. Obulesu said, “The APL management has not conducted election to the recognised workers’ unions for two years. The management also agreed to sign the new wage agreement. It committed to these two demands during the talks recently chaired by East Godavari Collector and Labour Department officials.”

