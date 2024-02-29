Andhra officials told to create conducive environment for students to appear for exams

February 29, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated March 01, 2024 06:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) on Thursday asked parents and officials to create a friendly atmosphere for students appearing for Intermediate, SSC and other examinations.

With public examinations scheduled to begin for Intermediate and SSC and annual exams for other classes, SCPCR Chairperson Kesali Appa Rao instructed officials of Education, Police, APSRTC, Health, Revenue and other department to take necessary action for the smooth conduct of the tests. Managements of educational institutions should not mount pressure on the children for ranks and grades, he added.

Officers of the Education department were directed to ensure drinking water, first aid, ventilation, transportation, proper seating, toilets and other amenities at the examination centres.

School and college managements should issue hall tickets to the students in advance, he said. “If the SCPCR receives any complaint on the withholding of hall-tickets, lack of facilities in examination centres or any type of harassment, it will inquire into it and take stern action against the officials concerned,” the Mr. Appa Rao warned.

He also advised the students to visit the centres and prepare well for the examinations.

