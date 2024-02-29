GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra officials told to create conducive environment for students to appear for exams

Managements of educational institutions should not mount pressure on the children for ranks and grades, said SCPCR Chairperson Kesali Appa Rao

February 29, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated March 01, 2024 06:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) on Thursday asked parents and officials to create a friendly atmosphere for students appearing for Intermediate, SSC and other examinations.

With public examinations scheduled to begin for Intermediate and SSC and annual exams for other classes, SCPCR Chairperson Kesali Appa Rao instructed officials of Education, Police, APSRTC, Health, Revenue and other department to take necessary action for the smooth conduct of the tests. Managements of educational institutions should not mount pressure on the children for ranks and grades, he added.

Officers of the Education department were directed to ensure drinking water, first aid, ventilation, transportation, proper seating, toilets and other amenities at the examination centres.

School and college managements should issue hall tickets to the students in advance, he said. “If the SCPCR receives any complaint on the withholding of hall-tickets, lack of facilities in examination centres or any type of harassment, it will inquire into it and take stern action against the officials concerned,” the Mr. Appa Rao warned.

He also advised the students to visit the centres and prepare well for the examinations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / test/examination

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.