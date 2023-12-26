ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra MLCs seek prompt payment of salaries to staff of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

December 26, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers’ graduate constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma and graduate constituency MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao on Tuesday asked government to pay salaries regularly to contract teachers and other staff of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan schools and colleges.

Both MLCs extended their solidarity with the SSA staff, who staged protest at Vizianagaram Collector’s office. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghuvarma said the employees led a pitiful lives in the absence of salaries for the past few months.

Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao said quality education would not be possible when teachers were unable to lead happy lives. He alleged that the government ruined the education system in the State and pointed out the closure of many schools and the delay in recruiting teachers for the past four years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US