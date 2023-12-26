Andhra MLCs seek prompt payment of salaries to staff of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

December 26, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Teachers’ graduate constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma and graduate constituency MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao on Tuesday asked government to pay salaries regularly to contract teachers and other staff of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan schools and colleges.

Both MLCs extended their solidarity with the SSA staff, who staged protest at Vizianagaram Collector’s office. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghuvarma said the employees led a pitiful lives in the absence of salaries for the past few months.

Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao said quality education would not be possible when teachers were unable to lead happy lives. He alleged that the government ruined the education system in the State and pointed out the closure of many schools and the delay in recruiting teachers for the past four years.