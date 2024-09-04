GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Minister flags off lorries loaded with food, water for flood-hit residents

Published - September 04, 2024 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Transport M. Ramprasad Reddy shaking hands with a volunteer after flagging off vehicles transporting food and water to flood victims, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Minister for Transport M. Ramprasad Reddy shaking hands with a volunteer after flagging off vehicles transporting food and water to flood victims, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Minister for Transport M. Ramprasad Reddy, at his camp office in Vijayawada on September 4 (Wednesday), flagged off lorries laden with food and water to be distributed among those stranded in the flood-affected areas of the State. Among the vehicles dispatched, two lorries were loaded with water bottles, four with fruits like apple and banana and another two with bread and biscuits. The Minister said they were meant to be distributed among rain-hit residents of Jakkampudi, Singh Nagar, Vijayawada West and Gannavaram segments as per the instructions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

