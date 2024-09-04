Andhra Minister flags off lorries loaded with food, water for flood-hit residents

Minister for Transport M. Ramprasad Reddy, at his camp office in Vijayawada on September 4 (Wednesday), flagged off lorries laden with food and water to be distributed among those stranded in the flood-affected areas of the State. Among the vehicles dispatched, two lorries were loaded with water bottles, four with fruits like apple and banana and another two with bread and biscuits. The Minister said they were meant to be distributed among rain-hit residents of Jakkampudi, Singh Nagar, Vijayawada West and Gannavaram segments as per the instructions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.