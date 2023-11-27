Andhra Minister asks officials to ready Ambedkar statue for inauguration by January

November 27, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Kottu Satyanarayana and Merugu Nagarjuna on Monday (November 27) visited the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada and inspected the ongoing work.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Satyanarayana, the Minister for Endowments and also a Deputy Chief Minister, said the State government was working towards creating a model State for Grama Swaraj as dreamt by Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), said works at the park were under way at a brisk pace and instructed officials to ready the statue for inauguration by January.

He said 500 workers, engineers, officials of MAUD and corporation were working hard to complete in time the 125-foot statue, coming up on 20 acres at Swaraj Maidan in the city. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid special focus on the statue construction and arranged over 20 review meetings so far, enquiring about the progress,” Mr. Audimulapu Suresh said.

Special Chief Secretary, MAUD, Y. Sri Lakshmi said 300 trees, a 1.2-km walking track and a mini theatre that can seat 1,600 would come up at the park.

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials accompanied the Ministers, who visited the statue at different times of the day.

