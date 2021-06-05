Andhra Medical College to start super-speciality course in pulmonary medicine

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, is going to have one more super-speciality course in the medical discipline, DM Pulmonary Medicine, from this year.

The Essentiality Certificate was issued by the Health Secretary and Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences was issued the consent of affiliation.

On Saturday, AMC Principal P.V. Sudhakar handed over the certificate and university affiliation copies to K.V.V.Vijaya Kumar, Professor and HoD Respiratory Medicine and Superintendent, GHCCD, Visakhapatnam. He complimented the efforts made by the department and the progress made in the recent times.

Dr. Sudhakar said that the National Medical Commission would be addressed soon to grant permission to include this course in the national entrance to be conducted during this year.