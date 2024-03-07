Andhra Loyola College’s platinum jubilee valedictory today

March 07, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu will attend the valedictory of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on the campus on March 7.

At a press conference, college Rector Fr. Balashowri, principal Fr. G.A.P. Kishore, correspondent Fr. M Sahayaraj, vice-principal Fr. Kiran and media coordinator G. Sahaya Baskaran said Mr. Hari Babu was an alumnus of ALC.

They said on this special occasion, the college would recognise the achievements of 11 illustrious alumni and students who excelled academically by awarding them for their contributions to their respective fields. A cultural programme would enthral the audience on the occasion, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT