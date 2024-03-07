ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Loyola College’s platinum jubilee valedictory today

March 07, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

At a press conference, college Rector Fr. Balashowri, principal Fr. G.A.P. Kishore, correspondent Fr. M Sahayaraj, vice-principal Fr. Kiran and media coordinator G. Sahaya Baskaran said Mr. Hari Babu was an alumnus of ALC.

The Hindu Bureau

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu will attend the valedictory of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on the campus on March 7.

At a press conference, college Rector Fr. Balashowri, principal Fr. G.A.P. Kishore, correspondent Fr. M Sahayaraj, vice-principal Fr. Kiran and media coordinator G. Sahaya Baskaran said Mr. Hari Babu was an alumnus of ALC.

They said on this special occasion, the college would recognise the achievements of 11 illustrious alumni and students who excelled academically by awarding them for their contributions to their respective fields. A cultural programme would enthral the audience on the occasion, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Vijayawada

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US