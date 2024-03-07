GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Loyola College’s platinum jubilee valedictory today

March 07, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu will attend the valedictory of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on the campus on March 7.

At a press conference, college Rector Fr. Balashowri, principal Fr. G.A.P. Kishore, correspondent Fr. M Sahayaraj, vice-principal Fr. Kiran and media coordinator G. Sahaya Baskaran said Mr. Hari Babu was an alumnus of ALC.

They said on this special occasion, the college would recognise the achievements of 11 illustrious alumni and students who excelled academically by awarding them for their contributions to their respective fields. A cultural programme would enthral the audience on the occasion, they said.

