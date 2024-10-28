ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Loyola College hosts one-day workshop on TOEFL, IELTS

Updated - October 28, 2024 11:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of English and ELT Centre at Andhra Loyola College organised a one-day workshop on TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) and IELTS (International English Language Testing System) on Monday. The workshop titled ‘Preparing Students for Global Assessments’ aimed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the internationally recognised English proficiency tests.

Experts highlighted the importance of global tests in enhancing career prospects and emphasised the need for students to develop a strong foun1dation in English language skills. The second session featured interactive language activities, designed to enhance participants’ language skills. The workshop concluded with a proficiency achievement test to assess participants’ understanding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US