Andhra Loyola College hosts one-day workshop on TOEFL, IELTS

Updated - October 28, 2024 11:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of English and ELT Centre at Andhra Loyola College organised a one-day workshop on TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) and IELTS (International English Language Testing System) on Monday. The workshop titled ‘Preparing Students for Global Assessments’ aimed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the internationally recognised English proficiency tests.

Experts highlighted the importance of global tests in enhancing career prospects and emphasised the need for students to develop a strong foun1dation in English language skills. The second session featured interactive language activities, designed to enhance participants’ language skills. The workshop concluded with a proficiency achievement test to assess participants’ understanding.

Published - October 28, 2024 11:24 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

