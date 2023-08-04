August 04, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - ONGOLE

Andhra Kesari University will run 25 courses, including seven new ones, from the coming academic year 2023-24, says its Vice-Chancellor M. Anji Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said that 108 experts in education have been drafted to head 19 Boards of Studies and to finalise the syllabus for the new courses in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in two spells, on August 5 and 7.

The new courses include M.Sc Aquaculture, M.Sc Organic Chemistry, M.Sc Environment Science and Technology, M.Sc Computer Science, MA Telugu and MA English, he said.

The admissions for the courses would be opened for 748 seats based on the candidates’ Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) ranks.

“There is no faculty shortage to run these courses,” he said. The varsity will ensure campus placement for its students by collaborating with private industries, he added.

Engineering courses will start from the 2024-25 academic year. The Ongole-headquartered university with 229 affiliated colleges in Prakasam district has been carved out of the Guntur-based Acharya Nagarjuna University only last year.