Andhra Intellectuals Forum urges PM Modi to make a statement over SCS

Andhra Intellectuals Forum President Golivi Appala Naidu. File photo

Andhra Intellectuals Forum State President and Vice President of Pratyeka Hoda-Vibhajana Hameelu Sadhana Samithi Vice President Golivi Appala Naidu asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give categorical assurance over the Special Category Status (SCS) during his visit to Visakhapatnam on November 11 th and 12 th.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the then opposition Bharatiya Janata Party also extended its support to the AP Re-organisation Act and it had to implement the Act with letter and spirit to the protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh. The residual State could have witnessed rapid progress if SCS was granted, he said.

“SCS is the legitimate demand for the people of AP since they were the victims with the division of the United AP. All the wealth and capital of Hyderabad had gone to Telangana. With the granting of SCS, AP can attract more investments easily. It will lead to economic activity backward regions like Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions,” said Dr. Appala Naidu who retired as the professor in Andhra University.

“Union government has not yet implemented Railway Zone assurance also. Moreover, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was privatised although it was established with the sacrifice of many people,” he added. He said that the State President of Pratyeka Hoda-Vibhajana Hameelu Sadhana Samiti State President Chalasani Srinivas and other leaders will hold a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday to urge the State government to bring all pending issues to the notice of the Prime Minister.

“YSRCP which got the massive mandate in 2019 general elections has not put efforts sincerely for the implementation of assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act. At least now, it has to utilise the opportunity by submitting a detailed memorandum to the Prime Minister over the pending issues. It should also request continuation of Rs.50 crore’s yearly financial assistance for the development of backward districts,” said Dr. Appala Naidu.