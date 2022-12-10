Andhra Intellectual Forum urges Centre to unite Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

December 10, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Intellectuals Forum State president G. Appala Naidu on Saturday urged the Union government to unite Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as the latter failed to witness any growth after the bifurcation that was taken place in the year 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the statement of Andhra Pradesh Government’s adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, he said that the proposal could be implemented if the Union government was willing to use its powers to do justice to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“Articles 2 and 3 of Indian Constitution empower the Union government to establish new States and Alteration of of areas, boundaries and names of existing States. The Union government’s intervention is need of the hour to make Hyderabad as the capital for Andhra Pradesh too. Technically, Hyderabad is the still capital for Andhra Pradesh till the Year-2024,” said Mr. Appala Naidu, a retired professor of Andhra University. “We are planning to hold roundtable conferences and awareness programmes to get the public support for the move since the people of the region always wanted Hyderabad as their capital,” he added.

According to him, the construction of the capital for Andhra Pradesh would not be done in the near future in the absence of consensus among the regional parties, including YSRCP and Telugu Desam. Even if they unite over the issues, funds will be a major concern for the construction of the new capital. At least ₹5 lakh crore needed for the development of full-fledged capital on the lines of Hyderabad. At least two generations will not get the fruits of the capital to be constructed for the A.P. In the absence of respectable and vibrant capital, Andhra Pradesh would not attract any new investments which are necessary for the creation of economic activity and jobs for lakhs of people, he said.