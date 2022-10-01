Andhra Hospitals’ neonatal ICU recognised for quality services

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 01, 2022 00:36 IST

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Andhra Hospitals has been accredited with level 3B accreditation.

In a statement on Friday, hospitals’ Managing Director P. V. Ramana Murthy said the National Neonatology Forum, India, in recognition of quality services, equipment and performance by the hospital, had given it a Level 3B accreditation, the highest in the neonatal intensive care services. The hospital is the first in the State and one of the eight centres across the country that secured this recognition, he said.

The parameters considered include performance of the unit, quality of care, busyness of the department, use of latest equipment, experienced doctors and nurses, performing all the neonatal surgeries, ECMO treatment with high success rate.

Dr. Murthy and Head of the Children’s services P.V. Rama Rao complimented the team of paediatricians, neonatologists and nurses for achieving the milestone.

