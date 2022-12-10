Andhra Hospitals Chairman Paturi Veerabhadra Rao is no more

December 10, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Hospitals Chairman Paturi Veerabhadra Rao died of age-related health problems on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was 82 and is survived by wife Satyavardhani and two sons P.V. Ramana Murthy, who is a noted gastro surgeon and also the Managing Director of Andhra Hospitals, and P.V. Rama Rao, a pediatrician and a daughter Padma Paturi, a foetal medicine doctor.

Prominent political leaders, businessmen, officials and doctors paid their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in Currency Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US