  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Live updates: Morocco 1-0 Portugal; En-Nesyri header keeps MAR ahead at HT; Ronaldo on bench

Andhra Hospitals Chairman Paturi Veerabhadra Rao is no more

December 10, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Hospitals Chairman Paturi Veerabhadra Rao died of age-related health problems on Friday night.

He was 82 and is survived by wife Satyavardhani and two sons P.V. Ramana Murthy, who is a noted gastro surgeon and also the Managing Director of Andhra Hospitals, and P.V. Rama Rao, a pediatrician and a daughter Padma Paturi, a foetal medicine doctor.

Prominent political leaders, businessmen, officials and doctors paid their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in Currency Nagar.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.