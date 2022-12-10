Andhra Hospitals Chairman Paturi Veerabhadra Rao is no more

December 10, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Hospitals Chairman Paturi Veerabhadra Rao died of age-related health problems on Friday night.

He was 82 and is survived by wife Satyavardhani and two sons P.V. Ramana Murthy, who is a noted gastro surgeon and also the Managing Director of Andhra Hospitals, and P.V. Rama Rao, a pediatrician and a daughter Padma Paturi, a foetal medicine doctor.

Prominent political leaders, businessmen, officials and doctors paid their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in Currency Nagar.