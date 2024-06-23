GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Health Minister tells officials to take all measures to check spread of diarrhoea

Published - June 23, 2024 12:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the diarrhoea outbreak in Jaggaiahpeta mandal, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Y. Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday instructed officials of Panchayat Raj, health and municipal officials to work in coordination to contain the infection.

The Minister asked officials concerned to ensure that all leaks are fixed to prevent cross contamination of pipelines. He also said an awareness campaign would be taken up from July 1 to August 31 across the State to educate the public on the dos and don’ts to prevent the infection during the monsoon.

