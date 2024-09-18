Andhra Health Minister agrees to amend govt. order reducing quota for PHC doctors in PG courses

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Y. Satya Kumar Yadav responded to the demands of Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors and agreed to make amendments to Government Order (G.O.) Ms. No.85, which reduces quota for in-service candidates in PG courses.

The protesting doctors were called for a meeting with the Minister, Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Commissioner C. Harikiran and other health officials at the Secretariat on September 18 (Wednesday) to discuss the subject of quota for PHC doctors in pursuing PG courses.

It may be noted that the PHC doctors, along with other government doctors, had been opposing the reduction of quota for them for the past few days after the government released the G.O. 85 in July. They said the G.O. restricts their career growth and blocks their path in pursuing postgraduation. They added that it would have implications on the health system, too, as doctors may not come forward to work in the government sector if quota for them in PG courses was reduced.

The doctors’ other demands included allowance for those working in tribal areas and time-bound promotions for civil assistant surgeons.

A press release from the department said the discussion, which lasted for two hours, concluded with the PHC doctors’ demands being met. According to the release, the Minister promised justice to all PHC doctors seeking admissions into PG courses through the quota.

Keeping in view the number of PHC candidates taking admissions this year and the number of vacancies that would arise by the time they complete their PG in 2027, the Minister said the government would do its best to see that justice is done to them.

Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association president D. Jayadheer Babu, who was one of the doctors present in the meeting, said they welcomed the government’s announcement on G.O. 85 and other demands.

“The G.O. had restricted the choices available for PHC doctors in PG courses. Out of 17 specialist courses, only 5 were made available to the in-service quota candidates. Now, the government has said the candidates can pursue a PG course in any of the 17,” Dr. Jayadheer Babu said.

He said the Minister also responded positively to their demand for allowance for doctors working in tribal areas. Regarding time-bound promotions, he said the government is forming a committee to look into the issue. “We are happy at the government’s announcement that NEET counselling for the PHC candidates would not be held until a decision is made regarding the quota,” he said.

A final decision on the percentage of quota to be given to PHC doctors would be taken in the next meeting, likely to be held next Monday. Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors’ Association president Younus Meer and other members were present.

