Andhra HC orders for Vizag doctor’s release from hospital

05 June 2020 13:32 IST

The Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the discharge of Dr. Sudhakar, the anesthesiologist based in Visakhapatnam, from the Government Hospital for Mental Care after following protocols.

After hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kaveri, mother of Dr. Sudhakar, the court said that since he was neither in CBI nor police custody, he could be released after getting permission from the superintendent of the hospital.

Delivering the orders, Justice Seshaiah and Justice Lalitha Kumari said that Mr. Sudhakar should also cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

The HC had, in its order on May 22, directed that Dr. Sudhakar’s case be handed over to the CBI.

On May 17, the police took Dr. Sudhakar into custody allegedly by tying his hands to his back, beating and dragging him into an auto-rickshaw on the charge of creating nuisance on the national highway.

He was sent to the King George Hospital for allegedly being drunk and later shifted to Government Hospital for Mental Care for assessment of his mental condition, as the police claimed that he was suffering from mental illness.

He was suspended in April for accusing the government of not providing N95 masks and PPE kits to the doctors on COVID-19 duty.