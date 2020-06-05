Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC orders for Vizag doctor’s release from hospital

On May 17, the Vizag police allegedly tied Dr. Sudhakar’s hands, beat him and dragged him into an auto-rickshaw before taking him into custody.

On May 17, the Vizag police allegedly tied Dr. Sudhakar’s hands, beat him and dragged him into an auto-rickshaw before taking him into custody.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

The Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the discharge of Dr. Sudhakar, the anesthesiologist based in Visakhapatnam, from the Government Hospital for Mental Care after following protocols.

After hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kaveri, mother of Dr. Sudhakar, the court said that since he was neither in CBI nor police custody, he could be released after getting permission from the superintendent of the hospital.

Delivering the orders, Justice Seshaiah and Justice Lalitha Kumari said that Mr. Sudhakar should also cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

The HC had, in its order on May 22, directed that Dr. Sudhakar’s case be handed over to the CBI.

On May 17, the police took Dr. Sudhakar into custody allegedly by tying his hands to his back, beating and dragging him into an auto-rickshaw on the charge of creating nuisance on the national highway.

He was sent to the King George Hospital for allegedly being drunk and later shifted to Government Hospital for Mental Care for assessment of his mental condition, as the police claimed that he was suffering from mental illness.

He was suspended in April for accusing the government of not providing N95 masks and PPE kits to the doctors on COVID-19 duty.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:45:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-hc-orders-for-dr-sudhakars-release-from-hospital/article31755469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY