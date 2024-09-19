Andhra govt. justifies decision to shift Class 10 students of CBSE affiliated schools back to SSC Board exam

VIJAYAWADA

The TDP government on September 19 (Thursday) said that the decision to shift Class 10 students in the 1,000 government schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) State Board assessment for the current academic year (2024-25) is based on a well thought out plan to improve learning outcomes.

“It is not a knee jerk reaction. The decision is very objective, taken in the best interest of students; no political colour should be attributed to it,” says School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar. He told The Hindu that students have clearly missed out on learning outcomes, which reflected in their dismal performance at various levels.

Recalling how classes from 1 to 6 were shifted to English medium in 2021-22 and higher classes by 2024-25, he cited the Annual Status Education Report (ASER 2022), which evaluates the foundational literacy and numeracy of students across the country. “Andhra Pradesh students fared poorly, as 35% of 8th graders were unable to read a 2nd grade level text in English and 48% of students were not able to solve a problem in simple division,” he said, adding that government schools from 6-8 grades had adopted NCERT textbooks.

Even in the National Assessment Survey (NAS-2021), conducted to assess grade-level competencies, Andhra Pradesh students fared poorly. The academic performance of Class 8 students was below the national average in all subjects, he said.

Gradual shift to English medium

The previous YSRCP government affiliated 1,000 State-run schools with CBSE from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028. Subsequently, 82,764 students studying in Class 9 were registered to appear for CBSE 10th board examination in 2024-25. The remaining 3,24,210 students in the rest of the government high schools (5,845), would appear for Class 10 examination in the SSC State Board system.

Of the 82,764 students, 76,990 are currently in Class 10 and were supposed to appear for CBSE examination. “The CBSE Board has higher standards, and our students are ill-equipped to handle it at the moment,” he said, underscoring the need for adequate ground work before going ahead with it.

No base-level assessment had been done to understand the preparedness of the students and in the absence of any capacity-building exercise taken up for teachers, the latter could not equip the students with the wherewithal to ace the Central Board examination.

Alarmed by the abysmal performance of the Class 10 students in a recent internal assessment held by the department, the government decided to first strengthen the foundation of the education system before implementing policies that may seem burdensome to the students.

Moreover, to meet the CBSE standards in the select 1,000 schools, the government should have sanctioned infrastructure works worth ₹687 crore and recurring expenditure of ₹150 crore, but it did not happen, said Mr. Sasidhar. He said that the department has adopted a scientific approach to assess things and would focus on enhanced learning outcomes through training and capacity-building of teachers and students.

Decision gets support

“We have been demanding a reversion to the SSC Board examination as it would spare the students the anxiety and confusion they face on account of their unprepared state of mind,” said MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao. He said the government should bring in coherence in the policies related to the education sector. Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) state president Ch. Manjula said exempting Class 10 students from CBSE examination this year is a wise decision that will work in favour of the students’ academic career.

