Andhra govt. all set to pull down Naidu’s official residence?

Authorities of the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority on Friday served a notice on Lingamaneni Ramesh saying that his “building located within 100 metres from Krishna river” would be demolished as it was constructed in violation of environmental laws.

The building is currently leased out to the government, which made it the official residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after he shifted from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. After losing the election, Mr. Naidu continued to stay in the same house, built as a guest house by Mr. Ramesh. The CRDA, in the notice dated June 27, which was pasted on the wall of the building, said that the building would be razed if the respondent failed to give a satisfactory reply within a week.

TDP leaders, however, see it as politically motived move. TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked how a notice could be issued when the matter was sub-judice, with a public interest litigation petition filed by YSR Congress Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy still pending in the court.