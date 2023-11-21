Andhra government to move SC against bail to Naidu

November 21, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to challenge the grant of regular bail in the skill development scam case to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in the Supreme Court.

According to an official release, the government found the High Court (HC)’s bail order to be “in excess of the jurisdiction of bail parameters which were repeatedly upheld by the apex court”.

The government felt that the High Court delved into questions not argued by Mr. Naidu and that it acted beyond its jurisdiction in making observations about the material on hand, its relevance, evidence - worthiness and the gaps in investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court stepped into the trial court’s powers in pronouncing its judgment on the merits of the matter while professing not to go into those merits, the release said.

The government said the TDP leaders stonewalled the investigation by taking advantage of the hearing of bail application, and did not furnish information asked by the CID.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT