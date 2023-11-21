HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra government to move SC against bail to Naidu

According to an official release, the government found the High Court (HC)’s bail order to be “in excess of the jurisdiction of bail parameters which were repeatedly upheld by the apex court”.

November 21, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu

File picture of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to challenge the grant of regular bail in the skill development scam case to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in the Supreme Court.

According to an official release, the government found the High Court (HC)’s bail order to be “in excess of the jurisdiction of bail parameters which were repeatedly upheld by the apex court”.

The government felt that the High Court delved into questions not argued by Mr. Naidu and that it acted beyond its jurisdiction in making observations about the material on hand, its relevance, evidence - worthiness and the gaps in investigation. 

The High Court stepped into the trial court’s powers in pronouncing its judgment on the merits of the matter while professing not to go into those merits, the release said. 

The government said the TDP leaders stonewalled the investigation by taking advantage of the hearing of bail application, and did not furnish information asked by the CID.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.