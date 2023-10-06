HamberMenu
Andhra government launches ‘selfie with toppers’ drive in government schools

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, asked government school teachers to take selfies with the toppers of the Formative Assessment-2 exams and to post them on social media.

October 06, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash. File

Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The government has come up with another initiative in the school education sector - ‘Selfie with Toppers’ in a gesture that conveys appreciation to the academic achievers and also to further motivate them to set higher goals.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, on October 6 asked government school teachers to take selfies with the toppers of the Formative Assessment-2 exams and to post them on social media.

He said the teachers should complete the evaluation of the FA-2 exams by October 6 and take up the ‘Selfie with Toppers’ drive from October 7.

The Principal Secretary suggested that the students who wrote incorrect answers in the exams should be made to write the correct answers in the class, as it would help them retain the right answer in their minds.

Mr. Prakash has also asked district Collectors and other officials to visit schools and participate in the programme to boost the morale of the students.

