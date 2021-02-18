Andhra Pradesh

Andhra girl brings laurels to State by identifying asteroid

Kyvalya Reddy.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Kunchala Kyvalya Reddy, an eighth standard student, has brought laurels to the State by bagging a certificate from International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) for “provisional discovery” of an asteroid.

The 12-year-old analysed the photographs clicked through the PAN STARRS telescope and identified an asteroid located in the asteroid belt between the planets, Jupiter and Mars.

She received training at the New Delhi-based Space Port India Foundation. She is studying in Narayana English Medium School at Nidadavole in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

