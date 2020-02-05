Andhra farmers to attend global seafood show at Kochi

More than 200 farmers and exporters from the State will participate in the India International Seafood Show- 2020 (IISS) to be organised at Kochi, according to K.S. Srinivas, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman.

The MPEDA, in association with the Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (SEAI), is organising the show from February 7 to 9. About 2500 aqua farmers and exporters are attending IISS from different parts of the country, Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu.“Delegates from the US, Japan and other countries will also attend the seafood show. Scientists and importers from other countries will explain the IT-aided technology to the aquaculture farmers,” Mr. Srinivas said

MPEDA Vijayawada Regional Office Joint Director Y. Vijay Kumar said 150 delegates would attend the IISS. Farmers would be displaying about 50 stalls at the show. “Seafood processors, buyers, stakeholders, researchers and aqua producers will take part. Technical sessions and workshops will mark the global event,” Mr. Vijay Kumar said.