Andhra farmer association welcomes Central initiatives in agriculture

Published - September 19, 2024 07:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) lauded the Centre for launching a digital revolution in agriculture, which, they said, would go a long way in arresting the exodus of youth from agriculture.

Stressing that the recent launch of seven schemes worth over ₹14,000 crore, general secretary of FAIFA Potu Srinivasa Murali Babu said in a statement that it will help relieve agrarian distress caused by climate variations and market uncertainties.

Mr. Murali Babu added that these schemes are likely to create new jobs, and the demand and creation of different skill sets will open more opportunities for the youth in rural India. 

There is also focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, big data and remote sensing with agriculture. One of the important areas is the ‘Digital Agriculture Mission’ (DAM), having a financial allocation of ₹2,817 crore, aimed at revitalising India’s agricultural sector, he added.

A key element of the DAM is the development of an agri stack, which will encompass a farmers registry, village land maps registry and crop sown registry. This agri stack will act as a comprehensive database, maintaining detailed records on farmers, land use and crop patterns, he said.

